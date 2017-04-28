The wedding industrial complex is back at it with a new version of The Dress — but this time, it's not a lighting trick.
Brides reports that a UK-based bakery created a wedding gown-shaped wedding cake that looks so realistic that many people can't tell it apart from a real-life wedding dress.
According to the wedding magazine, Emma Jayne Cake Design took inspiration from designer Mak Tumang's Angela gown, recreating it in painstaking detail. Only this isn't a case of fast-fashion copycatting: The bakery made an edible version of the stunning gown. Emma Jayne Cake Design didn't create it for a superstar celebrity client, either, it was for London's Cake International, a sugarcraft, decorating, and baking extravaganza trade show that lets vendors show off and brides-to-be figure out just how to get their weddings to become viral sensations.
A Facebook Live video reveals that the cake sat pretty at the expo's Wedding Gowns Through the Ages alongside other examples of cake couture, though the Emma Jayne cake definitely stole the show. According to Instagram, the sweet confection incorporated opal and Preciosa crystals as well as grey and blush-pink sugar paste.
The designer himself offered the bakery a well-deserved kudos at the event. How could he not? Every detail of the dress, from its illusion back (complete with shimmering crystals) to the 3-D floral appliqués got the sugar treatment. The beading and embroidery were present and accounted for, too. And thanks to its size and placement, it was tough for anyone to tell that it wasn't a real dress. Brides reports that the cake took three weeks to complete, which means it may not be completely edible — though with a masterpiece like this, it would be a shame to slice it up.
