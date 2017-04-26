While no one could reasonably presume that sitting next to each other at a basketball game means two people are dating, it's also something of a rite of passage for celebrity couples. You know the photos I'm talking about — the paparazzi shots where the lovebirds are sitting courtside at a big NBA game in their jeans and baseball caps, happily cheering and maybe even holding hands. Well, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott now have their own courtside spotting to reckon with. And it's fanning the flames when it comes to the rumour that they're an item.
Jenner and Scott looked quite cozy sitting with each other at an NBA playoffs game in Scott's hometown of Houston on Tuesday, as photos published by The Mirror show. In the pic, they're wearing matching red Houston Rockets jerseys.
The sighting wouldn't be as big a deal if Jenner, 19, and Scott (real name: Jacques Webster, Jr.), 24, hadn't sparked dating rumours at Coachella last weekend. After Scott performed at the Indio, California music festival on Friday night, he and Jenner hit Jeremy Scott’s Moschino x Candy Crush part. “Kylie and Travis made their way to a private table, where they were joined by friends and enjoyed the deejay,” a source who was at the event told People. “After five minutes of being in a very crowded space, Travis got up and left the table, and Kylie followed him out with her friends following close behind her.”
Jenner broke up with on-and-off boyfriend of two years Tyga in early April. (They first confirmed a relationship in March 2015 and have been reported to break up and get back together numerous times since.) Days later, Jenner Snapchatted herself lip-syncing to tracks by Tyga, confusing people even further. This ambiguous photo of Jenner with Scott is only going to stir curiosities more.
