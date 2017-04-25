Jenna Dewan Tatum Gave Channing Tatum A Relationship Ultimatum — & It Worked

These days, Jenna Dewan Tatum and Channing Tatum are one of our favourite celebrity couples. The pair aren't afraid to get real about things like how they maintain a healthy sex life in a long-term relationship. And the photos they post of each other seem like they're truly in love — just look at the vacation photos they posted from a Valentine's Day trip to Hawaii earlier this year.
But long before they were one of Hollywood's cutest pairs, the Tatums were costars in 2006's Step Up. In an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday, Dewan Tatum explained how, exactly, her husband won her over — and the ultimatum that led him to that point.
Apparently, Channing Tatum was a commitment-phobe, at least at first. "I said, 'Well look, if you want to date other people and be free, that's totally fine. But we're not gonna hang out and watch movies,'" the World of Dance host told DeGeneres. "'You have to figure out what you want, because I want a relationship.'"
Her words worked. Tatum apparently showed up at her hotel room three days later — wearing nothing but "a sombrero, underwear, and Ugg boots." "He said he had the chance to be free, and he couldn't stop thinking about me," Dewan Tatum told DeGeneres. Aww.
The Step Up crew found out about the coupling almost immediately, too.
"It's even worse, because the next morning. he was in my room, and I go to set, because I had an earlier call time" Dewan Tatum told DeGeneres. "I'm getting hair and makeup done and an hour goes by and the production assistants go, 'We can't find Channing. We don't know where he is. He's not in his room. We've banged on his door and called his room.' And I called a PA over and said, 'He's in my room.'"
Of course, the crew gave them a little tease after that news, clapping when Tatum showed up to the set. It's such a cute origin story — thank goodness Dewan Tatum put her foot down, because it led to an adorable coupling.
