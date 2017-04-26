We're already getting excited for what's about to appear on UK Netflix in May (The Keepers!) but, as always, it's a case of out with the old and in with the new. So what is disappearing from Netflix at the end of April? (Quick! You have five days left!)
Carey Mulligan's Oscar-nominated turn in An Education is departing, as is the Quentin Tarantino classic Jackie Brown, and the comic book classic (and the film responsible for reviving Hollywood's superhero obsession) X-Men. A couple of documentaries that are well worth a watch before they vanish are Beyond Clueless, which looks at teen films between 1995 and 2004 and That Gal...Who Was In That Thing that interviews character actresses that you will definitely recognise...but know nothing about.
Titles leaving Netflix on 30th April
Exit Through The Gift Shop (2010)
An Education (2009)
Beyond Clueless (2014)
Congo (1995)
Doomsdays (2013)
I Am Road Comic (2014)
Jackie Brown (1997)
Jade (1995)
Last (2015)
Leprechaun (1993)
Planet Hulk (2010)
Red (2010)
Rugrats (1997)
The Substitute (1996)
That Gal...Who Was In That Thing (2015)
Traitor (2008)
Unknown Caller (2014)
Unthinkable (2010)
Urban Legends (2010)
Web Junkie (2013)
Wrong Side Of Town (2010)
X-Men (2000)
