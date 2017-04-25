Here's Everything Coming To UK Netflix In May

With two long weekends to look forward to, May should be a real treat. But if the famously unpredictable British weather refuses to co-operate, you could find yourself at a loose end. This is where Netflix comes in.
The streaming giant is launching a larger-than-normal list of titles this month, including new seasons of hit Netflix originals Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and House of Cards. Look out, too, for The Keepers, a true crime documentary series about the mysterious murder of a nun at a Roman Catholic school in Baltimore.
Some fine films are also joining the UK library. If you can't resist peak Streep, you'll appreciate Meryl's monumental performance as Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady. If you prefer something a little less polarising, you can catch Dev Patel and Freida Pinto in Danny Boyle's charming romantic drama Slumdog Millionaire. And if you're feeling super-classy this month, Emma Thompson's Oscar-winning adaptation of Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility is being added, too.
Click through to see every single new title – and its release date – on Netflix this May.