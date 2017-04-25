Tom Hardy Chased Down A Thief IRL & We Can't Handle It

You could buy a ticket to Tom Hardy's latest action movie, or you could just hang out in southwest London and see what happens.
An eyewitness told The Sun that Hardy chased down and caught a thief accused of stealing a moped near his home in the London suburb of Richmond yesterday. The 39-year-old Taboo star reportedly showed off some serious action hero skills after two young men crashed the moped into a Mercedes at a busy intersection and fled the scene. (It's unclear if the Mercedes belonged to Hardy, or if the London street was called Fury Road.)
“It was like he’d switched to superhero mode in an action movie," the witness, Arun Pullen, told The Sun. "Two boys on the nicked moped had jumped a red light and smashed into a car. Tom must have been walking down the road. He went off like a shot in pursuit and looked furious. If the kid had been dumb enough to resist I reckon Tom would have given him a good hiding.”
According to Pullen, Hardy ran after one of the alleged thieves in a chase that took him through some gardens. He claimed that the actor climbed over walls during his pursuit, ultimately grabbing the guy by the scruff of his neck, patting him down for weapons, and placing him under citizen's arrest.
“I asked Tom what happened and he told me he chased him through my back garden and caught him around the block — but the route was like an assault course," Pullen said. “Tom Hardy’s clearly not a man you’d mess with. I think he even checked the kid’s ID before cops took over.”
He added that the Oscar-nominated star and bedtime story enthusiast announced, "I caught the c---." Language, Tom.
The two suspects were both apprehended and are now reportedly facing theft charges. Both are said to have been injured.
According to multiple outlets, Hardy's spokesperson has declined to comment on his real-life heroics. His team has not yet responded to Refinery29's request for comment.
Twitter, however, has plenty to say about the matter.
The next Tom Hardy CBeebies bedtime story...— Scott Wiles (@Scott_W88) April 25, 2017
...And then I chased him down and I caught the c**t.... Sleep tight kids. pic.twitter.com/7EiiBd3GHD
Forget Bond, I want a series of films (or novels,I'm not fussy) featuring Tom Hardy as Tom Hardy, just going about solving everyday crimes.— Dave Pegg (@dapegg) April 25, 2017
Women all over London have been stealing mopeds today. #TomHardy— Liberal Patriot (@LiberPatriot) April 25, 2017
So, Tom Hardy loves dogs, reads stories to children, and beats up moped thieves.— Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) April 25, 2017
He will never be single...
Just saying, Hollywood: We'd totally spend money on a new action franchise starring Tom Hardy as Tom Hardy — so long as his beloved dog Chips gets cast as his sidekick, of course.
