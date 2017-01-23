PSA: Chips Hardy Is Tom Hardy’s Dad, Not His Dog

There are a lot of cute things about Tom Hardy. His love of dogs is really cute. His tattoos are low-key intimidating, but definitely cute. The idea of him reading bedtime stories with a dog napping on his lap is so cute I could die. But cutest of all is his father, Chips Hardy, who is not his dog. I shall repeat: Chips Hardy is not Tom Hardy's dog. Tom constantly surrounds himself with dogs, and as much as Chips sounds like the perfect name for a retriever, it's his dad. Trust me. Even though this comedy writer-actor Paul F. Tompkins says he is, he isn't.
TV TRIVIA TIME! Did you know @TabooFX was co-created by series star Tom Hardy and his dog? pic.twitter.com/eDfhDnTqXs— Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) January 23, 2017
#TomHardy, his dad (Edward ‘Chips’ Hardy), his mom (Ana Hardy) and his dog Woody! pic.twitter.com/g9HoCZN3kM— THAS (@TomHardyTHAS) September 10, 2015
But, note to self: Chips is an adorable name for a dog.
