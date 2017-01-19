TV shows are increasingly keeping their love stories in the family.
Yep. While incest is not something that most of us want to think about, a surprising amount of shows (*cough* Game of Thrones) have dared to "go there" by including romances between siblings or other related characters. While some shows included these hookups to highlight the weirdness of the world, others did so for pure comedy. Clearly, these series know what makes an audience squirm — and that's a brother and sister hooking up.
Can we ever ship couples we know share a healthy dose of DNA? That's a whole other can of worms.
