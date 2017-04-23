The House Where Marilyn Monroe Lived & Died Is For Sale For £5.4 Million

Marilyn Monroe was rumoured to once have said, "Anybody who likes my house, I’m sure I’ll get along with." Well, another rumour has it that her ghost is still haunting the 2,624-square-foot, Spanish-style Los Angeles home in question — so you might have to get along with her, since she comes with the territory.
The romantic, intimate little bungalow, which sits on a 23,000-square-foot lot at the end of a cul-de-sac, has been through many a renovation since Monroe's tragic death at age 36. Monroe, born Norma Jeane Mortenson, bought the house in 1962 and only lived there for four months before passing away of an alleged drug overdose. But for the short time she was there, reports Variety, she loved the property and "threw herself into making a home for herself. She planted a herb garden and in early 1962 travelled to Mexico to purchase authentic furniture, art, and tapestries for her new home." It was the only home she ever owned.
The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home, built in 1929, is listed with Mercer Vine for $6.9 million (£5.4 million) and has a formal living room with a wood-burning fireplace, as well as a spacious courtyard garden with citrus trees. It retains many of its original charming details, like beamed ceilings, casement windows, and terra cotta tile floors.
