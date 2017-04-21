Kate Middleton Got Real About Motherhood In The Royal Family

Kate Middleton may have been born of common stock, but she's been comporting herself like royalty since birth. The latest evidence came in a speech she gave during her meeting at the Global Academy on Thursday. She's talked about how overwhelming motherhood is in the past, but she's never opened up like this before.
She told her listeners that while motherhood is never easy, motherhood in the royal family is something unto itself. Among those she was addressing included the developers of Mush, an app that helps mothers come together — not only for play dates, but to socialise and feel like part of a larger community and get help, whether it's by networking or just sharing stories.
"It is lonely at times and you do feel quite isolated, but actually so many other mothers are going through exactly what you are going through," she said. "It is being brave enough, like you obviously were, to reach out to those around you."
We couldn't agree more. Motherhood is among the most challenging things a human can do. It's also something women do every day.
"What my mother believed in is if the fact that you are in a position of privilege or a position of responsibility and if you can put your name to something that you genuinely believe in [...] then you can smash any stigma you want," Harry said during an interview on Bryony Gordon's Mad World.
It's a fact that people born to royal station face different problems than the rest of us. Credit to them for being forthright and facing them head-on.
