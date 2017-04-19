Here's One Thing You Might Actually Have In Common With Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton is often snapped wearing floor-sweeping gowns and couture from brands like Alexander McQueen and Jenny Packham, but she keeps it real with Zara and Reiss, too. While those fast-fashion picks are great for anyone looking to get a little bit of royal style in their own closets, Middleton's latest style move is something a lot of people can cop — and actually pull off. Footwear News reports that the Duchess of Cambridge went decidedly casual for her latest appearance and stepped out in a pair of white Superga sneakers.
In preparation for the London Marathon, Middleton partnered with Heads Together, a charity that works to end the stigma surrounding mental health, to decorate a set of Royal Mailboxes. They're set to appear along the marathon route and stand out from the usual red ones via a bold blue headband wrapped around the top. And although her philanthropy is always in the spotlight, Middleton's style can sometimes steal the show; in this case, her down-to-earth outfit is sure to inspire plenty of people to embrace a little bit of nautical flair.
During the ceremony, which included a group of runners that will be participating in the upcoming marathon, Middleton wore a remix of the classic Breton-striped shirt and skinny jeans. But the shoes are what fans of her style can buy anytime and anywhere. The Superga Cotu sneakers are £50, which is definitely more accessible than her go-to L.K. Bennett pointy-toed pumps or Jimmy Choo sandals.
Superga sneakers have been seeing a bit of a resurgence lately. Not only did the brand inject some fashion cred by enlisting Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen way back in 2011; it has also become a go-to for street style stars heading off to Ibiza or St. Barths. As for Middleton, she may not have a tropical holiday planned, but she certainly looks ready to kick back. It's a fresh and fun change from those gowns — and, as usual, we're here for every Middleton style move.
