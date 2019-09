Here's One Thing You Might Actually Have In Common With Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton is often snapped wearing floor-sweeping gowns and couture from brands like Alexander McQueen and Jenny Packham, but she keeps it real with Zara and Reiss, too. While those fast-fashion picks are great for anyone looking to get a little bit of royal style in their own closets, Middleton's latest style move is something a lot of people can cop — and actually pull off. Footwear News reports that the Duchess of Cambridge went decidedly casual for her latest appearance and stepped out in a pair of white Superga sneakers