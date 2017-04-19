Serena Williams & Her Fiancé Alexis Ohanian Are Expecting

Cue the confetti!
In a Snapchat story posted Wednesday, Serena Williams shared the news that she is 20 weeks pregnant. The tennis superstar posted a selfie in a yellow swimsuit that shows off her baby bump. She captioned the snap "20 weeks."
In Wednesday's Snapchat story, the photo before Williams' exciting selfie includes what looks like a baby mobile, with an adorable smiling sun. Kelly Bush Novak, Williams' spokesperson, told Refinery29 she was "happy to confirm Serena is expecting a baby this fall."
Eagle-eyed fans on Twitter, including BuzzFeed's Jarrett Wieselman, were the first to spot the news.
Serena Williams is pregnant!! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/u2RfhSzlcB— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) April 19, 2017
Serena Williams is pregnant ? pic.twitter.com/3hnTylMvQs— Sir Fitchington (@iFitch101) April 19, 2017
? Ring the baby alarm ?— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) April 19, 2017
Queen Of Tennis Serena Williams just revealed she is 20 weeks pregnanthttps://t.co/cu62JfPgil pic.twitter.com/Rbh0HqXH0V
Williams and her fiancé, Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian, have been engaged since December. Before announcing their engagement, the pair had been dating since 2015. Williams announced the news with an adorable Reddit post on the subreddit r/isaidyes. (Naturally, Williams is a "verified GOAT" on Reddit.)
The happy couple recently shared an adorable photo from a romantic trip to the beach. It's clear this baby will be joining one happy, loving family.
Fans were quick to congratulate Williams and Ohanian on the happy news (and to note how radiant Williams looks in the snap). Others noted that between Williams, Ciara, and Beyoncé, it's a pretty great time for celebrity pregnancies.
@JarettSays Omg she looks so beautifuuuuuulllll ❤️❤️❤️❤️— maradona (@diegopeixotinho) April 19, 2017
@JarettSays OMGGGGGGGG!!!!!!!!!!!! My faves are all with child!!!!! pic.twitter.com/sVaYSFRAgn— Finessa_Trilliams? (@C_Jill_Run) April 19, 2017
@JarettSays That's awesome. That little one has a bad ass for a mom.— Stormie Woods (@SouthernSiren) April 19, 2017
@JarettSays Awww! Congrats one of my favorites this is so sweet— LaToya Frazier (@LaToyaFrazier18) April 19, 2017
And one Twitter user pointed out that if Williams is 20 weeks pregnant, that means she was pregnant when she won the Australian Open in January, marking her 23rd Grand Slam title. Yep, that definitely makes her the GOAT.
Serena Williams was pregnant when she won her 23rd grand slam tournament at the Australian Open. And did not drop ONE SET. Let that sink in.— 23RENA (@noelleharmony) April 19, 2017
This story has been updated to include a comment from a rep for Williams.
