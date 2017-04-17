If anything, weekend one of Coachella street-style will be one for the books because it brought the whole “festival fashion” concept back down to Earth. No longer does this invoke an image of cheaply made, overly trendy garments you wear once and promptly discard once you return from the desert — rather, it can refer to forward-thinking, out-of-the-box outfit combinations you may not have thought to wear in your everyday life, but probably could (with some adjustments, of course). Peep the outfits that stood out in the crowd, and may it guide all festival dressing moving forward.