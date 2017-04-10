It's no secret that the 13 Reasons Why cast are super close in real life. Co-producer Selena Gomez, along with stars Tommy Dorfman and Alisha Boe, just got matching semicolon tattoos to raise awareness for mental health issues. And the gang is always showing up in each other's Instagram photos.
In a new MTV interview, Dylan Minnette and Katherine Langford continue the costar lovefest. The stars, who play Clay and Hannah on the Netflix series, have nothing but positive things to say about each other, and it couldn't be sweeter.
"He's fantastic," Langford told MTV of Minnette. "Dylan Minnette is so generous and kind and courteous, and he's pretty much Clay."
Langford added that portraying Hannah was "kind of like going through six months of bullying" during filming. "But every single scene that I had with Dylan would always put a smile on my face," the actress told MTV.
Minnette, meanwhile, told MTV that Langford is "amazing." "She's probably literally the nicest person you'll ever meet. She's so talented, it's crazy that this is technically her first real job that she's done. You would never, ever assume that working with her or watching her onscreen."
Gomez has addressed why she didn't star in the series, after originally being cast to star in a movie version of Jay Asher's novel. "A book is frightening for me because I know the cult following it has, which is the reason why I didn't want to be in it," Gomez told The Hollywood Reporter. Having a newcomer play Hannah gave audiences an open mind about her character — as Gomez told THR, she "wanted it to feel like anyone can see themselves" in the characters' shoes.
And if you didn't pick up on Langford's accent throughout the Netflix series, don't be surprised when you watch the video below. The actress is actually Australian! (For a snippet of her accent in the show, pay attention to how Hannah pronounces the word "life," especially when she tells Ryan to get his own.) Check out the sweet interview below.
If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call 911, or call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.
