This may be true, but we're strongly in the "do the most" camp here. While the initiative may prove effective in certain ways, it's not actually requiring companies to pay women more. Iceland, on the other hand, recently took a different approach to fighting wage inequality by becoming the first country to introduce legislation requiring employers to prove they're paying men and women equally. Those who discriminate would face fines. While Iceland is already one of the most gender-equal countries in terms of pay, women there still only earn between 14% and 18% less than men, and it's attempting to correct this by 2022.