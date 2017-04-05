Khloé Kardashian's hyper-organised, painstakingly colour-coded dream of a fitness closet might just be the most delightful thing to come across my desk today. Because it's getting me excited for spring and for spring-cleaning, and it's pretty hard to get excited about the latter.
We first saw the pics of Khloé's closet on home-decor site Houzz, where it's one of the most popular closets for this year so far. The pic was posted by Lisa Adams, CEO of LA Closet Design, whose other celebrity clients include Tyra Banks and Monique Lhuillier.
Of course, most of us don't have an entire walk-in closet at our disposal just for our workout gear, or the funds to hire a celebrity closet organiser. I, for example, have at the most two drawers to spare for leggings and sports bras in my tiny Brooklyn apartment. But Khloé's closet is still pretty #goals — it makes me want to maximise my space better, work out more regularly, drink more water...it's pretty rad and multitasking like that.
Advertisement
Below are all the pics to get inspired for your own spring-cleaning extravaganza.
We enter Khloé's closet and notice that not one thing is out of place.
That sneaker wall is all kinds of rainbow #goals. This colour-coding idea can also be applied to bookshelves, gallery walls, and pretty much anything else.
A display case like this is a genius way to organise your essentials.
Of course Khloé has a fridge full of Fiji water.
This leggings collection is worth getting up at the crack of dawn for. Plus, the straight, metal racks make it easy to organise.
Khloé maximises her closet space by stowing stuff like gym bags on the top shelf and using two rows of hangers.
Advertisement