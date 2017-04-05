Chrissy Teigen Does Her Own Stunts & Has The Bruise To Prove It

Warning: Being Chrissy Teigen isn't as easy as it looks. (For the record, it doesn't look easy at all. The trolls alone would do us in.)
The 31-year-old model, TV personality, and cookbook author proved that she really throws herself into her work (literally) with her latest Twitter pic. Would you get a load of that bruise on her inner thigh? We can only hope that husband John Legend is administering hourly ice-packs and arnica applications.
I now do stunts #lipsyncbattlescar #iflew ! pic.twitter.com/CVqF6agsD4— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 4, 2017
"I now do stunts," Teigen quipped, adding the hashtags #lipsyncbattlescar and #iflew.
The Lip Sync Battle co-host, whose daughter Luna will turn 1 years old this month, has been filming for the Spike show, now in its third season. She didn't explain how her injury occurred, but it presumably involved more than just her throwing shapes in the DJ booth.
This Spider-Man costume, which she shared on Twitter earlier in the week, might have something to do with it. Was someone trying to do a little web-slinging without a net?
Thank you @SpikeLSB for making all my dreams come true last night. See you in SEASON 4! pic.twitter.com/MWgdkdoSV4— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 3, 2017
The hilarious GIF prompted Grace & Frankie actress (and fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue alum) Brooklyn Decker to tease Teigen about her "tiny little noodle legs."
"They are super-sexy thick, okay?" Teigen shot back.
And, now, bruised. Though her tweet suggests that filming on Lip Sync Battle, which Teigen hosts alongside LL Cool J, has wrapped for season 3, there's plenty more to come. Earlier this week Deadline reported that the show has been renewed for an 18-episode fourth season, which will debut with a live episode slated for January 2018. Season 3 will resume on April 20.
One other twist: Beginning early 2018, its network Spike will be rebranded as the Paramount Network. Here's hoping the softer, gentler name will result in a less banged-up and bruised experience for its star. The costumes can stay, though.
