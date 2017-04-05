Of all the TV love triangles we've witnessed, perhaps none have been as contentious as the one involving Buffy, Angel, and Spike on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. So cruel that a woman can have supernatural powers but not be able to pull off a polyamorous lifestyle with two boyfriends, isn't it?
Ironically, it was Spike (James Marsters) and Angel (David Boreanaz) who more or less ended up together, but we'll always debate which of them was a better match for Sarah Michelle Gellar's Buffy Summers. It's not surprise, then, that Gellar was quizzed about her preferences during her appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen last night.
The 39-year-old actress was asked to rank the men in Buffy's life — Angel, Spike, and friend Xander (Nicholas Brendon) in a game of "Shag, Marry, Kill." She didn't hesitate.
"Marry Angel, can you really marry the undead?” she asked. “Marry Angel, you shag Spike, obviously, and I don't want to kill Xander though.”
She joked that Cohen couldn't force her to kill Xander, who was really a better match with Emma Caulfield's Anya, anyway.
Gellar, who is married to former I Know What You Did Last Summer costar Freddie Prinze Jr., also addressed a viewer's question about the absence of former costars Anthony Head (Giles the Watcher) and Eliza Dushku (fellow slayer Faith) for Entertainment Weekly's recent Buffy reunion in honour of the show's 20th anniversary (feel free to feel ancient).
“Well, Anthony was in England," Gellar, who is promoting her new cookbook, Stirring Up Fun With Food, explained. "He was doing a play, and so we couldn't get him... but it was really sad to not have him. I don't know about Eliza, I didn't control [the shoot]. I think there were just so many people, it was hard enough.”
Hmm. Sounds like there might be more to that story. Can Andy get her back for a round of "Plead the Fifth"?
