This Is What All The Upcoming Celebrity Babies Will Look Like

We here at Refinery29 love to use our imagination. We've explored which couple would be the best to third wheel with, and what conversations between Blue Ivy and North West would be. Now, following Beyoncé and Amal Clooney's major pregnancy announcements (yes — Bey's was much more major) we decided it was of the utmost importance to delve into the new realm of possibility and prediction. We, using very scientific and reliable sources (ie: our imagination), have figured out exactly what all our favourite celebrity couple's children will look like. While many of the following couples, like Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, aren't expecting at the moment, we didn't see any harm in delving into the unknown.
Come on — you have totally wondered what Tyga and Kylie Jenner's kid would look like. Would she be wearing a baby lip kit? Would Drake and Jennifer Lopez's potential spawn be adorned in a puffer coat just like Daddy? Who knows. But come with us on the journey and discover what the future of Hollywood looks like, through our eyes.