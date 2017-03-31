Lauren Conrad Bared Her Baby Bump On Instagram

Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking about or passing on kids, from egg-freezing to taking home baby and beyond. Because motherhood is a big if — not when — and it's time we talked about it that way.
In case you haven't heard, Lauren Conrad is pregnant. In January the fashion designer and lifestyle guru announced that she and husband William Tell are expecting their first child. While the former Laguna Beach and The Hills star knows the sex of her baby, she's not spilling. You'll just have to settle for this photo of her pregnant belly.
Conrad bared her so-called "bump" in an Instagram snapped during her and Tell's babymoon. No surprise that she's rocking the perfect tan and a flawless mani.
"Babymooning and pretending my blended lemonade is a margarita," the 31-year-old mama-to-be shared.
She didn't divulge where she and her husband, who got married in September 2014, were spending their vacation, but it looks pretty dreamy.
It's also unclear when she's due to give birth, and we won't be guessing. In her blog about pregnancy etiquette, the former reality TV star advised against making assumptions about the size of an expectant mother's belly.
"I myself have been guilty of this one," she wrote in January. "While seeing a friend’s bump grow can be really exciting, you probably don’t comment on the size or shape of any other part of a woman’s body — and it’s not a good idea to comment on her bump either! Women carry their pregnancy in all different ways, and can be self-conscious about it. Whether a woman is bigger than average or she’s not showing as much as she thought she would be, keep in mind that it can be a very sensitive subject."
Got it?
Conrad isn't the only Hills alum who is hearing the pitter-patter of tiny feet. Whitney Port told fans in February that she and husband Tim Rosenman are also about to be parents, while Conrad's ex-boyfriend Jason Wahler and wife Ashley Slack are preparing for the birth of their first child, a baby girl.
