The hills are alive with the sound of baby announcements. On Thursday, the most level-headed person on The Hills took to Instagram to share some huge news: Port is pregnant! The blogger revealed the happy announcement via a cute photo of her bare tummy. She also added this caption, jokingly asking for tips on all things baby: "Oh hey! Just standing by the window in my underwear, with a BABY in my belly!!! DM me if you know what I'm supposed to do with this thing for how ever many years I'm supposed to be in charge. Check out my blog for a little letter from me & Timmy and for more behind the scenes of this crazy journey!!!! We are sooooo excited!!!! @colemoser"
(Note: Port will probably not read your baby tips, but it's worth a shot.) Port, who is married to Tim Rosenman, is not the only Hills alum who is having a baby. Lauren Conrad revealed that she is having a baby on January 1.
