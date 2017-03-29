Is The Bling Ring Back?

Every day, tour buses make their rounds through the outskirts of Los Angeles, passing by mansions in Benedict Canyon, Calabasas, Hollywood, and Hidden Hills. Atop hills and behind high gates, these estates stare down on tourists hungry for glimpses of lavish worlds. The mansions hold the secrets that tabloids don’t.
It’s no surprise, then, that these high-profile homes would be the target of burglaries. Just as photographers follow celebrities for a look of what’s hidden behind the mask, so too will thieves look for a bit of treasure behind locked doors.
If you’re a person who’s always wanted to pull off an Ocean's 11 scheme, how can you resist the combination of riches and celebrity prestige? That’s what compelled "the Bling Ring" to rob over $3 million in cash and belongings from celebrities like Paris Hilton, Orlando Bloom, and Lindsay Lohan.
Though the Bling Ring teenagers were convicted in 2009, another group may be copying their scheme. Emmy Rossum's £120,000 loss is the latest in a recent string of celebrity robberies that make us think: could the Bling Ring be back?