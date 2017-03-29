Here's Everything Leaving UK Netflix In April

We already know what joys will be soon appearing on everyone's favourite streaming service in April, but a new month also means letting go of some other goodies. Get in quick if you want to watch Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's classic Good Will Hunting (how is it already 20 YEARS OLD?) or see Sabrina the Teenage Witch fall for Vinnie Chase in Drive Me Crazy. Sandra Bullock's Hope Floats is an underrated romance, and The Thin Red Line is one of the best war films ever made.
So what are you waiting for? Watch them before they disappear!
Advertisement
Titles leaving Netflix on 31st March
A Birder’s Guide To Everything (2013)
A Field Full Of Secrets (2014)
A Gift Of A Musician (2015)
The Angriest Man In Brooklyn (2014)
Approaching The Elephant (2014)
Attention: A Life In Extremes (2014)
Beethoven’s Big Break (2008)
Body Parts (1991)
Code Name: The Cleaner (2007)
Contract Killers (2014)
Critical Condition (1987)
Die Hard (1988)
Drive Me Crazy (1999)
Eastern Boys (2013)
The English Teacher (2013)
From Bedrooms To Billions (2014)
Gayby (2012)
Good Will Hunting (1997)
Gordy (1995)
Grease: Live (2016)
The Guarantee (2014)
Hill Street (2012)
Hoodwinked (2005)
Hope Floats (1998)
Hulk Vs (2009)
Human Prey (2009)
In Security (2013)
Jonestown: Paradise Lost (2007)
Let’s Be Cops (2014)
Live Nude Girls (2014)
My Afternoon With Margueritte (2010)
My Baby’s Daddy (2004)
The Notorious Mr. Bout (2014)
Omar (2013)
Pernicious (2014)
Ping Pong Summer (2014)
Predator (1987)
Red Dragon (2002)
Romantics Anonymous (2010)
School For Little Vampires (2008)
A Field Full Of Secrets (2014)
A Gift Of A Musician (2015)
The Angriest Man In Brooklyn (2014)
Approaching The Elephant (2014)
Attention: A Life In Extremes (2014)
Beethoven’s Big Break (2008)
Body Parts (1991)
Code Name: The Cleaner (2007)
Contract Killers (2014)
Critical Condition (1987)
Die Hard (1988)
Drive Me Crazy (1999)
Eastern Boys (2013)
The English Teacher (2013)
From Bedrooms To Billions (2014)
Gayby (2012)
Good Will Hunting (1997)
Gordy (1995)
Grease: Live (2016)
The Guarantee (2014)
Hill Street (2012)
Hoodwinked (2005)
Hope Floats (1998)
Hulk Vs (2009)
Human Prey (2009)
In Security (2013)
Jonestown: Paradise Lost (2007)
Let’s Be Cops (2014)
Live Nude Girls (2014)
My Afternoon With Margueritte (2010)
My Baby’s Daddy (2004)
The Notorious Mr. Bout (2014)
Omar (2013)
Pernicious (2014)
Ping Pong Summer (2014)
Predator (1987)
Red Dragon (2002)
Romantics Anonymous (2010)
School For Little Vampires (2008)
She’s The One (1996)
Stalked By My Neighbour (2015)
Station To Station (2015)
The Thin Red Line (1998)
Think Like A Man Too (2014)
What If… (2010)
The Woman (2011)
Stalked By My Neighbour (2015)
Station To Station (2015)
The Thin Red Line (1998)
Think Like A Man Too (2014)
What If… (2010)
The Woman (2011)
Titles leaving Netflix on 1st April
Sam & Cat (2013)
SpongeBob SquarePants (2013)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2013)
SpongeBob SquarePants (2013)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2013)
Titles leaving Netflix on 2nd April
Nfinity Champions League: Cheerleading Event (2014)
Titles leaving Netflix on 6th April
Victorious (2013)
Titles leaving Netflix on 18th April
Bleach (2005)
Magi: The Labyrinth Of Magic (2012)
Magi: The Labyrinth Of Magic (2012)
Titles leaving Netflix on 25th April
Dara O Brian’s Science Club (2012)
Kim Philby: His Most Intimate Betrayal (2014)
The Michael McIntyre Chat Show (2014)
Kim Philby: His Most Intimate Betrayal (2014)
The Michael McIntyre Chat Show (2014)
Advertisement