Benedict Cumberbatch & Sophie Hunter Welcome Another Cumberbaby

Congratulations to Benedict Cumberbatch, who's now a father of two! His wife, actor and director Sophie Hunter, gave birth to their second son Hal Auden Cumberbatch on March 3, according to People. Their pregnancy was confirmed back in October, with Hal Auden joining one-year-old Christopher "Kit" Carlton.
Luckily, the couple's second pregnancy was much less dramatic than the first. While mother and baby were in good health, the speculation around the first pregnancy got out of hand. The couple married shortly after announcing the good news, leading die-hard fans to think that Sophie was "using Cumberbatch to turn herself into a celebrity" by "trapping" him into having a baby with her.
"I think really it’s to do with the idea that the ‘Internet’s boyfriend’ can’t actually belong to anyone else but the Internet," he said. "It’s impossible he belongs to anyone but me. And that’s what stalking is. That’s what obsessive, deluded, really scary behaviour is."
For the most part, however, the "Cumberbitches" are harmless — even if the actor doesn't understand them.
"I’m glad I’m bringing a ray of sunshine to an otherwise dull day, being imagined eating fritters shirtless," he joked. "But, I don’t know, it makes me giggle. I don’t look at myself in the mirror and go, ‘Yeah, absolutely! I see what they’re saying!’ I see all my faults and everything that I’ve always seen as my faults."
As is the case with fame, the couple takes the highs with the lows. Another high? People reports that Sophie has formally changed her last name to "Cumberbatch." Looks like the family is just getting closer, and while we're excitedly awaiting pictures of the newborn, the best gift we could possibly give them is the right to celebrate privately.
