To say that 13-year-old Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has had a busy year would be an understatement. Ever since her breakout performance as Eleven made Brown a household name, she’s maintained a hectic schedule of filming, press events, interviews, and her very first fashion campaign. These nonstop obligations would undoubtedly leave most adults completely burned out, so it’s no surprise that exhaustion has caught up with the young actress. Instead of compromising her health, I’m so glad to hear that Brown has decided to take a much-deserved break.
In an Instagram video posted on Saturday, Brown told her fans that she needed to cancel an appearance at Collective Con in Jacksonville, Florida in order to focus on her health.
Advertisement
“I've had to cancel at Collective Con last minute, which is something I've never done and I'm planning on never doing again," she explained. "I just think I've worked too hard and I have to rest as I've had a really long shoot and I'm still filming Stranger Things. I'm sorry to everyone who's going and I promise you guys I'm going to get back to you.”
She concluded by telling her fans she loves them and is incredibly grateful for their continued support. Many young girls look up to Brown and she should be commended for sending the important message that nothing is more important than your health and it’s more than okay to take a break when you need it. (And, yes, there is such a thing as working too hard.)
We could all take a lesson from Brown who, much like her Stranger Things character, is wise beyond her years. Sometimes, you need to put yourself first — especially when it comes to physical and mental health, and there’s absolutely no reason to feel guilty about that.
Brown’s devoted fans responded with an outpouring of support, and Collective Con took to Twitter to wish the actress a speedy recovery.
Far too often, self-care falls by the wayside — especially for perfectionists like Brown. She deserves major props for her candour. Get well soon, Millie!
Advertisement