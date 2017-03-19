Beyoncé Continues To Taunt Us With Evidence Of Her Private Snapchat Account

Among Beyoncé’s many talents, subtly is a language she speaks fluently. In February she posted a sweet photo of her and Blue Ivy on Instagram using Snapchat’s deer filter.
There was also that one time her mother, Tina Lawson, posted a face swap video. In the caption, Lawson commented about her “Baby” sent this her, thus revealing that her daughter had a Snapchat. “My Baby Beyonce sent me this. It's really cool! I have to learn to do this her face and my face together. Her voice coming out of my mouth. Or maybe it's her mouth! Hell I don't know,” she said.
Hell, we don’t either, Tina. But what we can surmise is that Tina's baby indeed has a private social media life outside of the often harsh view of the public.
This weekend, Beyoncé posted a video on her very public Instagram of she and daughter Blue. In the video, images and actual video are pieced together. We see Bey clad in a sleek baby bump-revealing dress and jacket, Blue in adorable braids, some luxe accessories, and so on. But most importantly the two make appearances in Snapchat’s Easter-ready bunny filter and appear with leopard spots, also courtesy of Snapchat.
And fans are dying to know what Bey's SC alias is.
WHATS YOUR SC? said user sabrina.aleeyah in all caps.
NEED YOUR SNAPCHAT, said beyourself276 ... also in all caps. The thirst is real.
But when will the beyhive figure out her Snapchat?! said user _berrrrr.
Many celebrities give the public full access to their private lives on social media and enjoy continued access to their fans. Though many are against it and with privacy concerns and cyberbullying on the rise, it's not hard to understand why anyone would tread lightly on the web. It's also easy to mistakenly reveal too much.
Bey isn’t the only major celebrity to (possibly) have a private social media account. Adele revealed recently that, against the wishes of her management, she too has a private Twitter account. “I was looking on Twitter last night — they don’t know I have a secret account — well, obviously they do now because I said that. By ‘they,’ I mean my management,” she confessed to the crowd. Fans are now wondering what her alias is.
While we’d all love to know Bey’s Snapchat name, it’s sweet knowing that somewhere Bey and Blue Ivy are freely living their best Snapchat-filtered lives and Adele is spouting truthful unfiltered rants on Twitter.
