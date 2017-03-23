Whether it's a rapper partnering with a major trainer brand or a model/musician putting their name to a hot new pair of heels, footwear collaborations are pretty commonplace in fashion. However, our interest was piqued when we heard about a collaboration between one of our favourite dressers and one of Paris' most esteemed shoe designers.
Street style star and Style.com Fashion Director Yasmin Sewell has joined forces with French footwear supremo Laurence Dacade to create a capsule collection we can't wait to add to our spring wardrobe. You'll recognise the impossibly stylish Sewell from Instagram and pretty much any fashion week street style gallery, from New York to Milan. Laurence Dacade is a Parisian luxury accessories designer who launched her eponymous line almost 15 years ago. Besides creating her own namesake collection, Dacade also designs shoe collections for some of the most coveted luxury brands, including Chanel.
The new capsule collection, available from 23rd March exclusively on Style.com, consists of pumps, boots and sandals which all stay true to Dacade’s aesthetic with block heels, clean lines and her signature metal beauty spot. The soft white leather styles – we're anticipating a fashion stampede over those white leather boots – were a welcome addition to Dacade's classic colourways.
"It has been a great experience working with Yasmin," the shoe designer told Refinery29. "She is very involved and knows exactly what she wants. I love that we have very similar tastes and a similar eye on design. The starting point for the capsule were classic styles we already had as part of our collections' designs which I love and Yasmin did, too. Yasmin and I have a common desire to create something special but understated, a mix of both of our styles and tastes. Yasmin identified certain leathers and elements such as studs and we worked these into the designs." Expect to see these on the feet of all your favourite fashion names soon.
Click on to see the full collection...