If you're an avid admirer of street style, you'll already be pretty familiar with Yasmin Sewell whose unique, high/low style, sometimes tomboy, sometimes ultra-feminine, has meant that she's one of the most keenly followed dressers at fashion weeks and on Instagram. But Sewell is far more than a clothes enthusiast – she's a fashion consultant, brand-founder, esteemed buyer, mother of two and most recently took on the role of Fashion Director at the newly-launched Style.com.
Sewell's career began when she moved to London in her early twenties and soon after opened a clothes shop, Yasmin Cho, in the heart of Soho, frequented by the likes of Courtney Love and Tom Cruise. In the exclusive video below, Sewell admits that she wasn't quite the trendsetter before her move to London. "I grew up in Australia, both my parents were hairdressers and by the time I was 19, I kind of looked like Gloria Estefan but more of a sort of suburban Sydney version – big boobs, big bum, big hair."
"When I was 19 I just thought 'fuck it', shaved off all my hair like a number two buzzcut and my style completely changed. I started wearing mesh Jean Paul Gaultier body stockings and I felt like me for the first time."
For more on Yasmin's approach to fashion and how she came to work in the industry watch the exclusive Style.com video below.
