In the past, Justin Bieber said he feels more like an animal in a zoo than a normal celebrity. The toxicity of fame has reached the 23-year-old's core and it's starting to show. When he's confronted by hordes of fans on tour, he's brash, unfiltered, and rude.
And I don't blame him — I would be too. Most recently, he told a teenage girl "you make me sick!" when she approached him for a selfie. Her mother later commented that her daughter was devastated and couldn't stop bawling. But you know what? Your daughter is representative of all the Beliebers around the world who don't care about the person behind the music, but rather their own .05 seconds of fame by interacting with someone famous. She represents the growing number of materialistic and social media-addicted kids who sees the world in "Likes" and "Favourites." And kids like that? They make me sick, too.
It's strange to see someone prominent as Bieber have such a brazen conversation with a fan. But that's what is different about him — he actively seeks out his fans. He wants to say hi and interact with the Beliebers to which he owes his career. What he doesn't want is to be treated like a static object — a wax figure of himself, a living, breathing piece of tour merch — that is only there to be photographed and documented. In the now-viral video of Bieber rejecting the fan, you can see how close the fans are standing to him but no one is looking at him. They're all staring at their cameras, desperate to capture their brief interaction. They want bragging rights.
He gets in the car, disgusted by the transparency of his leech-like fans. (All the while he's eating a cake-pop which really detracts from the legitimacy of his statement. Next time, put the snack away if you're going to be a dick.)
While there's no exact etiquette of what to do when you meet someone famous, I think it is valuable to use this video of Bieber as an example of what NOT to do when you are starstruck and within arm's distance of a celebrity crush or idol.
I've compiled a brief list of the 7 Things To Do When You Meet Someone Famous Like Justin Bieber. Scooter Braun — feel free to print the below and paste it outside of all his upcoming venues.
1. Do not touch them.
Personal space exists for everyone. I'm sure Bieber has the softest skin, but you will never know.
2. Do not take a picture of or with them without asking them first.
Anyone reserves the right to refuse to have their picture taken. If you do so without their permission, then you're just a wanna-be paparazzo, and that's not a good look.
3. Do not scream or cry.
It's hard not to get overwhelmed, but think about how much of a better conversation you would have with the celebrity if you could just hold your shit together for a minute.
4. Read their body language.
If you get the feeling that the celebrity is open to a picture or signing an autograph, then feel free to ask. You should be able to tell from the moment you begin interacting with them if they are available to chat, or want to be left alone.
5. BE RESPECTFUL.
These are people, not objects. If you want to gawk then Google them in the privacy of your home.
6. Thank them.
If you are lucky enough to meet someone like Bieber in-person, then smile, say hi, and thank him for his music.
7. Act like a grown-up.
If this list is too much for you to handle, then you aren't mature enough to handle the experience of interacting with another human.
