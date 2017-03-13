It's strange to see someone prominent as Bieber have such a brazen conversation with a fan. But that's what is different about him — he actively seeks out his fans. He wants to say hi and interact with the Beliebers to which he owes his career. What he doesn't want is to be treated like a static object — a wax figure of himself, a living, breathing piece of tour merch — that is only there to be photographed and documented. In the now-viral video of Bieber rejecting the fan, you can see how close the fans are standing to him but no one is looking at him. They're all staring at their cameras, desperate to capture their brief interaction. They want bragging rights.