GJ: “And I don’t drink but he and his friends really wanted to get into this cool bar in L.A. and I knew one of the owners, so I got them in because it was like a bar with a doorman. They proceeded to get really drunk, and then the guy was mad that I was looking at my phone and he took it and chucked it across the bar and then I, for whatever reason I felt like I had to drive them home. I should have just made them get a cab. So I’m driving them home, and they’re so drunk they can’t even tell me where they live, and I’m like, ‘Then fine, get out, just get out on the side of the road.’ Finally they’re like ‘He lives down there,’ and then we get to his apartment and he’s like ‘Do you want to go to San Diego with me in three hours?’ No! And then I’m just sitting there and he’s sitting in the passenger seat and he just reaches across and like gives me a sideways hug and didn’t say anything.”