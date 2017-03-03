This New Ikea Collection Makes Us Wish It Were Summer Already

We didn't know it was possible to feel FOMO-ish about an upcoming season. But we're definitely experiencing it right now thanks to Ikea's new summer collection. This limited-edition line has everything you'll ever need for the outdoors: lightweight foldable furniture, summery throw pillows, beach umbrellas, and so much more. And the graphic prints...well, they deserve their own article.
Whether you're planning to hit the beach, the mountains, or your very own backyard, this collection will spike a little cheer into your outdoor adventures. (PSA: If you hate the outdoors, it might even help you hate it a little less.) Just don't forget the bug repellent.
Now if only summer would hurry up and get here already — we're crossing our fingers that it won't feel like too long before it's here. Check out our favourite picks from Ikea's new line, ahead.