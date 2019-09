Perhaps another reason for this new lease of beauty life could be our growing celebration of individuality. Hasseck explains that this message was central to 3INA’s brand direction, “as an antidote to an airbrushed myth of perfection. We want to challenge the one-size-fits-all definition of beauty; for us, makeup is about empowering and enhancing, not distracting and masking.” In a time when our differences are under acute attack from the powers-that-be, now more than ever we’re proud of our diversity and, in turn, buffing away that identikit aesthetic. For makeup artist Anne Sophie Costa , whose experimental work is inspired by her graphic design background, makeup is all about making a personal statement. “I used to follow punk, gothic, and heavy metal culture when I was younger, so I have this need to pursue individuality,” she told Refinery29. “For me, makeup is a message of being yourself, your inside on the outside.” You can see this in the acid-green eyelids, exaggerated rainbow mouths, and gemstone-studded noses that she creates. Her favourite brands for creating these break-the-mould looks? 3INA and Milk Makeup.