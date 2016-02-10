"No makeup" makeup is the one look all my girlfriends and clients beg me for tips and secrets on. It's the look that everyone wants, from backstage to front row; from A-listers to cool downtown street style girls. The 'I woke up like this' look transcends class, age, race, and is gender fluid. It works on everyone; it's the holy grail of skincare and makeup. It's also a look that can be constantly worked on as technology for skincare products and makeup advances.
If you're the ultimate time-poor or lazy girl who wants maximum effect for minimum effort, follow my step-by-step guide for the perfect no makeup makeup...
Georgina Graham is an international makeup artist who has worked for Vogue Paris,Vanity Fair, Dazed, i-D, Into the Gloss, Givenchy and Louis Vuitton, and whose celebrity clients include Alexa Chung, Victoria Beckham and Jennifer Lopez. Follow Georgina Graham on Instagram @_georginagraham
