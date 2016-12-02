Last week, a handwritten document photographed outside Downing Street appeared to show that the government reckons the "French are likely to be most difficult" when it comes to Brexit negotiations. Fair enough. Since forever, the Brits have been pissing off the French by not knowing their boucherie from their boulangerie and, ever since the 1960s, when President de Gaulle tried to veto UK entry into the Common Market, relations have been strained. Even Tony Blair’s famous address in fluent French to the National Assembly in 1998 failed to achieve anything like the so-called "special relationship" that the UK apparently enjoys with the US.



With France fearful that a soft Brexit will allow far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen to push for France to exit the EU, too, it’s unlikely that the French government is going to give us an easy ride. So who, then, should we be relying on to hold our hand through this mess?



The Netherlands



Will the Netherlands be Nexit for Brexit? Perhaps. While the Dutch used to be synonymous with tolerance, leading by example (the Netherlands was a founding member of the European Union and from the 1970s onwards has pioneered the legalisation of prostitution, soft drugs, euthanasia and gay marriage), support for immigration and the European project is now at an all-time low. Many are now calling for the country to drop the euro and leave the EU altogether.



What does this mean for the UK? Answer: they aren’t going to be a pushover. “Anyone in the UK thinking that the Netherlands – or for that matter, Sweden and Denmark – are Britain's 'natural allies' who are bound to put in a good word for us are going to be sorely disappointed,” says Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London. “Mainstream politicians there do have to worry about not sounding too Europhile but they also need to make sure that the UK doesn't get such a great deal that it allows Dutch sceptics to point to our success.”