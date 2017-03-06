We just have "four words" for Netflix right now: Please make this happen.
"This," for your information, would be a second season of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. The Netflix reboot checking in on the lives of dynamic mother-daughter duo Lorelai and Rory Gilmore (Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel) premiered on the streaming channel last November, and now a network exec is hinting that there might be more. Which is good, because we NEED to know what's going to happen with Rory and that baby.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos told the U.K. press association over the weekend that the streaming site is in "very preliminary" talks with Gilmore Girls creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino about the possibility of a second season.
"We hope [there's more]," Sarandos said. "We obviously loved the success of the show, fans loved how well it was done, it delivered what they hoped.
"The worst thing is to wait a couple of years for your favourite show to come back and for it to disappoint you, but they sure delivered and people were really excited about more, and we have been talking to them about the possibility of that," he added.
That'll certainly be welcome news for fans of the show who are still reeling from last fall's cliffhanger. The four-episode Netflix reboot ended (spoiler!) with Rory announcing to mother Lorelai that she was pregnant, though it was unclear which of her love interests was the father and what she planned to do about the pregnancy. Will we get answers?
One minor wrinkle: Graham has just been tapped to star in the Fox sitcom pilot Linda From HR, while Bledel has a role in the upcoming adaptation of The Handmaid's Tale. In other words, they might currently be too busy to reprise their most famous roles.
On the other hand, we've waited before. We can wait again. But not too long, please?
