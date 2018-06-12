Believe It Or Not, You Can Buy Gorgeous Furniture Made Of Mushrooms

It takes about a week to produce a piece of mushroom-and-seashell furniture. And lest you think this scientific marvel costs more than a trip to Whole Foods, it's comparable to what's already on the market. A stool will set you back £200 and the table is £550. Both companies are hoping to take this tech even bigger. bioMASON has already created outdoor tiles that are being used in San Francisco. Ecovative has partnered with companies like Dell, which uses its special mycelium foam for packaging and more.