We Asked Real Dancers If They Would Wear These Period-Proof Leotards From Thinx

Trying to keep up a dance regimen while menstruating is a stressful fact of life for dancers who get a period. Bugge's first memory of getting her period is realizing she was bleeding as she changed into her leotard and pink tights for ballet rehearsal in the back of a minivan. When she arrived at the studio asking for assistance, all they had were giant overnight pads. "I took ballet class with this diaper on," she says. "You think everyone can see it, and it’s uncomfortable." As for leaks? Take it from Bugge: "Pink tights are not very forgiving."