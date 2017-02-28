Amanda Seyfried still has "Big Love" for her former costar, Bill Paxton.
The actress paid tribute to Paxton, who died at age 61 last weekend due to complications from surgery, in a statement to People. Seyfried and Paxton both starred on the HBO polygamy drama Big Love during the late 2000s, with the Mean Girls star taking on the role of his character Bill Henrickson's teenage daughter Sarah. Though Seyfried left the show at the end of its fourth season to focus on her film career, she returned for the series finale in 2011.
Her tribute to the Texas-born Paxton, whose other film credits included True Lies, Weird Science, Aliens, and Twister, suggests that the Emmy-nominated actor made a big impact on her life.
"He was an amazing and supportive father figure to me in my early career,” she told People. “Incredibly inspired and full of life at every turn, he made you feel like everything was possible. This is a terrible loss.”
Seyfried, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Thomas Sadowski, isn't the only Big Love star to speak out after Paxton's death. Ginnifer Goodwin, who played Henrickson's third wife Margie, remembered his "big heart" when she attended the Academy Awards on Sunday.
Chlöe Sevigny, who won a Golden Globe for her role as second wife Nicki, took to Twitter on Sunday to honor her late colleague.
"Rest in power my dear friend, a fearless actor, director, artist," Sevigny wrote. "They don't make 'em like they used to, a true original."
Bella Thorne, who played younger daughter Tancy Henrickson, also reacted to her TV dad's death.
"Oh my goodness... I don't even know what to say," the former Disney Channel star wrote in an Instagram post. "Thank you Bill for being such a good TV dad to me and spreading love on every set you work on. My thoughts and prayers go out to your family. We love you #billpaxton."
