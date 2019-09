This Is What Kim Kardashian Gets Wrong About People Earning Minimum Wage

Which brings me to the next point: Kim Kardashian is privileged as fuck. We all know it. She was born into a wealthy family, she's built her own media empire to the point that her net worth is $51 million, and she shares her life with a man who is also wildly successful. That's precisely why Kim sharing that Snap is like a slap in the face to many. Yeah, she works hard. But she's never known what it's like to work all your days and still barely be able to earn a living wage. Her "inspirational" quote is dismissive of the hundreds of thousands of people who have a "million dollar dream" that they may never realistically be in a position to pursue. Just ask the 18-year-old student working at Staples . The young woman working in the healthcare industry . Or people like me, who at some point survived on $9 per hour and freelance work. Because the reality is that a lot of Americans are stuck with shitty wages. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics , in 2015 about 2.6 million workers made wages at or below of the $7.25 federal minimum. That's without counting the number of people who live in cities and states where the minimum wage may be higher than the federal standard, but not by a lot. (In New York City, for example, a minimum wage between $10.50 and $11 , depending on the size of the employer, went into effect on December 31, 2016.) Even if people making $7.25 an hour worked 40 hours a week, they would only earn a meek $15,080 per year — before taxes. In New York, making $11 per hour? Just $22,880. It's not enough to live, really. Especially if you have to support a family. This issue also disproportionally affects women and people of colour. And while many of the people earning a minimum wage might be young and have fewer responsibilities, the reality is that a college student making minimum wage is not necessarily the same as a young mother earning that little money. So while Kim K's intentions might have been good, her post completely misses the mark. Implying that a "minimum wage work ethic" is somehow indicative of a lesser work ethic is clueless at best, and downright degrading at worst.