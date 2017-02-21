So... how accurate are these spoilers? I'm a total skeptic. I think it's far more likely that these tweets came from a clever fan than anyone actually associated with the show — but that doesn't mean what this fan is saying is totally false. Fans have long suspected that Alison has a twin (she has one in Sara Shephard's novels) and many people believe that the ever-sketchy Lucas is a part of the PLL endgame. This Twitter account may be fibbing about their authority, but they're not necessarily taking shots in the dark here.