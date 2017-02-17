Ikea’s Luxe New Collection Looks WAY More Expensive Than It Is

The popular wisdom goes that around a certain age, we grow out of Ikea. But the new Stockholm collection — with its velvet sofas and handblown glass in rich hues — might just make you rethink that.
According to Ikea press materials, the 47-piece line is "inspired by art and nature." The tactile materials, like the handblown glass, hark back to Swedish traditions. The standout piece? Definitely the deep-purple, velvet couch. "The new Stockholm sofa is big and generous, deep and lined with lots of cushions. Actually, it’s less a sofa and more of a nest for the whole family, made to be used and enjoyed," according to Ikea.
The best part is, it's still affordable compared to other high-end lines: That sofa? £1,150. The collection will be in UK stores starting this April.
