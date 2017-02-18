Kim Kardashian West Might Be Going Back To Paris — Here's Why That's A Big Deal

"Returning to the scene of the crime, even if you're not consciously feeling triggered, can make you experience uncomfortable symptoms, like your heart rate rises, you breathe heavier, and generally want to avoid the situation," Applebury says. This is a basic evolutionary survival tactic: Our brains are wired to remember a dangerous event pretty much forever — hearing the rustling of leaves tells us to be on-edge, because one time there was a saber-toothed tiger around the corner, for example.