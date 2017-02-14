While some celebs are going big this Valentine's Day, when you're basically the most famous people on the planet, you don't have to go all out to show that you care. So while Kim Kardashian and Kanye West aren't ones to be subtle — grand gestures are sort of their M.O. — it looks like they're keeping this Valentine's Day sweet and simple.
In a tweet posted today, Kardashian wished her 50 million followers a happy Valentine's Day. There's no over-the-top bouquet of flowers, no Champagne, and definitely no grand gesture. Instead, Kardashian just shared a snapshot of her giving West a sweet kiss. We don't see her in any über-glam outfit or exclusive party, it looks like the two are just having a private moment (whatever that means in the world of Kim and Kanye).
Happy Valentine's Day pic.twitter.com/p4VIPntyHx— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2017
West is busy getting ready for a NYFW Yeezy presentation — and we assume Kardashian will be sitting front row supporting him. Knowing that they're taking some time to celebrate Valentine's Day during the hectic hustle of Fashion Week warms our hearts. Plus, with little North and Saint growing up and the upcoming release of the Kimye clothing line for kids, these intimate moments might start to get scarce.
Advertisement