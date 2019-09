How Your Moon Sign Will Change The Way You Read Your Horoscope

As much as we love (and read on the regular) our horoscopes , they're only one part of the puzzle that is our astrological makeup. Western horoscopes give you the low-down on your sun sign, but they usually gloss over what's going on with your other signs, which are determined by where the moon and planets were in the sky when you were born. Chief among these forgotten signs is your moon sign, whose placement reveals your emotional, inner self.