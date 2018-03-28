How Your Moon Sign Will Change The Way You Read Your Horoscope

As much as we love (and read on the regular) our horoscopes, they're only one part of the puzzle that is our astrological makeup. Western horoscopes give you the low-down on your sun sign, but they usually gloss over what's going on with your other signs, which are determined by where the moon and planets were in the sky when you were born. Chief among these forgotten signs is your moon sign, whose placement reveals your emotional, inner self.
Just like your sun sign, there are certain qualities, strengths, and weaknesses we can assign to each sign when it's aligned with the moon. Along with your emotions, the moon also commands your moral compass and aids in decision-making. Where your sun sign represents what everyone sees when they look at you, your moon sign represents who you are when you're alone.
You can find your moon sign using an online calculator or by having your birth chart drawn up by an astrologer. Here, we've laid out the basics on each lunar sign, with the help of the Astrotwins and astrologer Annie Heese.
Click through to discover your moon sign — and perhaps a whole new side of your persona.