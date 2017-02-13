Twitter was ablaze on Sunday night, and not just because of that Beyoncé performance. While the Grammys were taking place in the U.S., the British Academy Film Awards were going down on this side of the pond. Both The Night Of's Riz Ahmed and Lion's Dev Patel were in attendance, but according to a now-deleted tweet from Burberry, they're the same person. The brand tweeted a photo of Riz Ahmed on the red carpet, but captioned it "Celebrating the #EEBAFTAs in London this evening, Best Actor in a Supporting Role winner #DevPatel wears a @Burberry custom made navy tuxedo."
Burberry just confused @RizMC for Dev Patel because all brown people look the same? This is why we need to diversify our media. pic.twitter.com/d4iIITHNdo— Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) February 13, 2017
Twitter was quick to point out the mistake. "Burberry just confused @RizMC for Dev Patel because all brown people look the same?" wrote one user. "This is why we need to diversify our media." This is particularly frustrating because even though it was a mistake, it's a mistake that happens all the time. Back in 2015, the Golden Globes incorrectly identified a photo of America Fererra as a photo of Gina Rodriguez. Just last month, both Jenna Bush Hager and Michael Keaton mixed up two of the black-led movies nominated for Golden Globes, Hidden Figures and Fences, instead calling them one movie, "Hidden Fences." In a statement to The Wrap, Burberry apologized for the mix-up. "We apologise unreservedly for the incorrectly titled pictures of Dev Patel and Riz Ahmed posted late last night," it reads. "This was a mistake that should not have happened and was corrected immediately. We have apologised directly to Dev and Riz. We are checking our processes to make sure this doesn’t happen again." The tweet has been fixed and reposted.
Celebrating the #EEBAFTAs in London this evening, Best Actor in a Supporting Role Winner #DevPatel wears a @Burberry custom made navy tuxedo pic.twitter.com/pj6Fwy8XCm— Burberry (@Burberry) February 12, 2017
