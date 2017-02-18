David Hockney's iconic style of painting has bled into popular culture and recurrent visual trends like no other. Swimming-pool patterns, colour-blocking, palm trees, '60s minimalism... the list goes on.
His latest exhibition at Tate Britain, an extensive show celebrating over six decades of work, spans everything from his most famous pieces through to current experiments with new technologies. Front of mind are the unmistakably Californian, angular swimming pool scenes such as 'A Bigger Splash' (which held a firm spot on my teenage MySpace profile – true story). The mid-century aesthetic, so prominent in Hockney's depictions of '60s LA, has enjoyed a renaissance over the past 10 years or so. And although we might not be able to call the spacey, glass-fronted sun-traps of his paintings home, there are nevertheless plenty of ways to add a splash of Hockney to your surroundings.
David Hockney is at Tate Britain until 29th May.