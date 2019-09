What Will The Duggars Name Their Newest Addition?

"We are so excited to introduce our little baby boy to the world," Jessa told People . "I think it’s really awesome that we have two little boys so close together in age. I know they’re going to be best friends and love growing up and doing everything together, so I’m looking forward to seeing that. I know Ben's probably going to have them out in the backyard playing football in the next couple of years!" While there are plenty of cute photos and an outpouring of love from the entire Duggar family, the couple hasn't revealed a name for the little boy. Knowing that their first son received a unique one — Spurgeon Elliot, nicknamed Quincy — we wouldn't expect anything less than a one-of-a-kind moniker. When little Spurgeon was born, the couple didn't share his name right away, either. The Seewalds later revealed that he was named after influential Baptist preacher Charles Spurgeon . If they need a few suggestions, here are some other notable Baptist preachers: Martin Luther King Jr., Oswald Chambers, Billy Graham, and Neiliezhü Üsou . And notable Baptists in general? Nick Carter, Buddy Holly, and Chuck Norris. Chuck Norris Seewald? We like the sound of that. Even without a name, the entire family is celebrating. In a post on the Duggar family's blog , they posed the question, "Does he look like Spurgeon?" More pressing, though, will he get a name like Spurgeon?