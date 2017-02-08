What Will The Duggars Name Their Newest Addition?

The Duggar brood has reason to celebrate. Jessa Seewald and her husband, Ben, welcomed a new addition to the family with the birth of their son on Monday. In a video shared exclusively with People, the couple look ecstatic to show the little one to the world — but there's one thing they're not ready to share just yet.
"We are so excited to introduce our little baby boy to the world," Jessa told People. "I think it’s really awesome that we have two little boys so close together in age. I know they’re going to be best friends and love growing up and doing everything together, so I’m looking forward to seeing that. I know Ben's probably going to have them out in the backyard playing football in the next couple of years!" While there are plenty of cute photos and an outpouring of love from the entire Duggar family, the couple hasn't revealed a name for the little boy. Knowing that their first son received a unique one — Spurgeon Elliot, nicknamed Quincy — we wouldn't expect anything less than a one-of-a-kind moniker. When little Spurgeon was born, the couple didn't share his name right away, either. The Seewalds later revealed that he was named after influential Baptist preacher Charles Spurgeon. If they need a few suggestions, here are some other notable Baptist preachers: Martin Luther King Jr., Oswald Chambers, Billy Graham, and Neiliezhü Üsou. And notable Baptists in general? Nick Carter, Buddy Holly, and Chuck Norris. Chuck Norris Seewald? We like the sound of that. Even without a name, the entire family is celebrating. In a post on the Duggar family's blog, they posed the question, "Does he look like Spurgeon?" More pressing, though, will he get a name like Spurgeon?
"When the baby was finally born and we got to hold him for the first time, I started crying," Jessa said of the delivery. "And I think Ben had tears in his eyes." It looks like the little one won't be the newest addition for very long. Derick and Jill Dillard are expecting baby number two this summer.
