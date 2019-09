Why I’m Not Celebrating This Viral Super Bowl Ad — & Neither Should You

I was incredibly disappointed. Actually, scratch that. I was (and still am) outright mad. This was not some subversive, "Hey, President Trump. You told us to build a wall, but we left a door so anyone can come in because we're a compassionate nation." And it wasn't, "You know what, undocumented immigrants work hard and make this country a better place." Nope. This ad took a political stance, but as far as I can tell, it's not the one so many people are raving about. The ad was a visual translation of Trump's infamous words about the wall: "We’re going to build a big, beautiful door." Am I reaching? Or am I insane? Actually, no. Maybe the media should have done a bit more research before jumping to praise the company. Maggie Hardy Magerko, 84 Lumber’s president and owner, voted for Trump in the election . She also told The New York Times she is welcoming of some immigrants. "I am all about those people who are willing to fight and go that extra yard to make a difference and then if they have to, you know, climb higher, go under, do whatever it takes to become a citizen. I am all for that 110%," she said. "But do I want cartels? Hell, no." 84 Lumber's social media team might have been a bit ambiguous in their canned responses on Facebook, but they did emphasise on Twitter that the mother-daughter duo's journey was towards becoming legal citizens. Emphasis on legal.