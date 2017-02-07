Why Are Flashbacks So Important To Your Favourite TV Shows?

The show doesn't make childhood tensions the subject of a "big reveal" later on; instead, it offers small reveals in each episode. We get to know as much of the trio's past as we do about their present. For instance, we learn that Kate's body image issues stem, in part, from offhanded remarks her mother made while she was growing up. The '80s flashbacks help us to better understand who Kate is in the current day. The flashback-heavy framing works better for dramas than it does for comedies. The longer episode time allows scenes to breathe more. It doesn't feel cramped, say, to have an '80s Jack-Rebecca plot alongside a Kevin plot and a Randall plot in one This Is Us episode. Likewise, shorter flashbacks work for sitcoms — they provide background context for specific events in a character's life, but they're not the focus of the storyline. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, for instance, gives us kernels about Kimmy's captivity here and there, but it's mostly about the aftermath and her life in the present, after being rescued. One show that subverts this, though, is The Mindy Project. Flashbacks are extremely rare for Mindy Lahiri (Mindy Kaling), the show's protagonist. We've met Mindy's parents, and we know they send her compliment-filled emails on a regular basis. But the show never really suggests Mindy's personality is because of her parents. She loves romantic comedies, though her parents had an arranged marriage. What's most notable about the show, however, is that there aren't flashbacks or backstory explanations about why Danny (Chris Messina), the father of Mindy's son, turned completely evil. Sometimes bad people really are just bad people, apparently. Our cultural affinity for flashbacks is sweet, if not naive. (Knowing why someone is that way doesn't mean you can do anything to change them.) Character development is essential for good TV, and flashbacks help guide that development in a way that feels meaningful. Now, more than ever, we need the escapism of entertainment. If getting to know our favourite characters better provides that escapism, shows like This Is Us are here at exactly the right time.



