James Corden Had The Perfect Response To The Refugee Ban

James Corden is back in his car — but he's not talking, and he's certainly not singing. The British comedian replaced his standard intro for The Late Late Show with a quietly moving video expressing his opposition to President Trump's executive order banning refugees and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries. "James Corden is travelling this week," a message for the show notes on YouTube. "This is his response to President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration." The video, which you can watch below, shows the Tony winner traveling to LAX airport, where he passes protestors before going inside the terminal to check in, go through security, and board his flight. It's all very effortless — Corden even has time to enjoy a grilled cheese sandwich. That, of course, is the point. Corden is himself an immigrant, but his privilege protects him from the trauma others are experiencing. A message appears at the end of the video. “Today, James flew out of Los Angeles. So all of our shows this week have been pre-taped. Freedom of movement should be this easy for all immigrants. Not just the white and Christian ones.” As much as we love Carpool Karaoke, we'll take this over a singalong any day.